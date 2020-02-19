BioAsia: Hyderabad startup develops e-prescription

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: A major hurdle faced by most patients is understanding the prescription given by the doctor and remembering when to take the medicine. In order to ease the trouble for patients as well as doctors, Hyderabad-based ZibEW has developed ZibRX — an e-prescription and clinic management platform.

ZibRX is a printed prescription which not only gives clear instruction on when to take the medicine, but also has a QR code which can be scanned by the patient in order to get voice-based instructions. The application is provided to the doctor to fill in the details of the prescription and print the same to the patient. In addition, it also helps the doctor keep track of their patient details in a structured format.

“We have observed that a lot of patients develop complications as they do not take the medicines on time. Therefore, our app and print-based solution provides the right help to the patient as well as the doctors,” said Mohammed Abubakr, founder and CEO, Zibew.

Other than ZibRX, the company has also developed six more solutions around the pharmacy and medical care sector which include online pharmacy platform, mobile-based PoS for pharmacies, distributor pharmacy connect platform, pharmacy warehouse management, post operative care solution and ERP for pharmacy chains.

Using analytics for health profile

Hyderabad: In order to provide individuals, especially corporate employees, with a comprehensive health analytics platform, Anirudh Reddy KR founded HealthAnlytx in Hyderabad. It is a data-driven company that collects and analyses all lifestyle and medical records to provide keen insights about health.

“We use Big Data to provide personalised care, prevent diseases, and create a specific health path for each person. We launched our operations last year and are looking at working with large enterprises to provide a comprehensive record of their employees,” said Reddy.

He added that while providing record is just the first step of their analytics journey, they also give the company a complete health picture of which of their employees are prone to what kind of lifestyle health issues and what kind of care can be provided for the same.

An all-terrain crutches showcased

Hyderabad: Whether it is a life-long disability or a short-term leg injury, crutches have come to the rescue for many patients. However, the current category of crutches are not comfortable in all kinds of terrains like sand or smooth flooring. With a motive to fill this gap and provide an all-terrain crutches to patients, Telangana’s Srinivas Adepu along with Arvind Suresh Ambalapuzha and Girish Yadav from IIT-Delhi developed Flexmotiv.

With a tagline ‘we make all-terrain, ultra durable assistive devices’, Flexmotiv has developed a foot-like crutches that works on any kind of terrain including snow and sand, while ensuring no slipping. The startup is currently incubated at IIT-Delhi’s incubation centre – the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer. It has already got pre-orders for 200 crutches which is priced at Rs 2,999.

“The crutches developed by us are one-of-its-kind and are completely different from the ones currently available in the market. While they can stand on their own, they also provide the flexibility to users to even run marathons by using them,” said Abhijeet Kumar, marketing head, Flexmotiv, while showing videos of people with disability using the crutches and running through forest lands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.