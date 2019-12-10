BioAsia to be held at HICC from Feb 17 to 19

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: BioAsia, the flagship event of biotechnology industry, will be held from February 17 to 19 at the HICC in Hyderabad. The theme for BioAsia 2020 will be `Today For Tomorrow’. Switzerland will be part of the event as a partner country. About 2,000 delegates from 50 nations are expected to attend the event, said Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The event will be a platform for deliberating emerging technologies and also for forging partnerships among different stakeholders. It will also be a platform for startups to showcase their products or services for the biotechnology industry, he said.

This will be the 17th edition of the industry event. “We have got a good feedback from the visitors. Many come here to know about the latest things happening in the field. Investment decisions also happen,” said Ranjan citing an example of Swizz pharma company Lonza, which had earlier participated in the Hyderabad event and later set up operations at the Genome Valley here.

Hyderabad is home to many Swiss companies and they include the likes of Novartis, Roche, Lonza, Ferring Pharma and others. Novartis, which has its office at Raidurg, started it four years ago with about 1,500 people and now that has grown to 7,000 people. It has exhibited stellar growth and now employs people from diverse backgrounds including data scientists.

On why Switzerland is chosen as partner country, Ranjan said that it has a thriving innovation, academia and startup ecosystems. The partner country is also ranked high on ease of doing business for its policies to attract and retain talent. Switzerland has a stronghold in healthtech, biotechnology and life science. Telangana too is working to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in these areas, he said.

“Switzerland recognizes India as a strategic partner in healthtech. Hyderabad, being one of the prominent hubs in life sciences and healthtech, has been attractive for us to engage with. We will have our corporates, startups, academia and investors participating in the event,” said Silvana Renggli-Frey, Deputy Consul General – Consulate General of Switzerland.

This year BioAsia will see the participation of Vas Narasimhan (CEO of Novartis), Dr Carl June (University of Pennsylvania & CAR-T Expert), Dr Peter Piot (Director, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Co-Discoverer of Ebola), Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (CMD of Biocon), Dilip Shanghvi (Chairman of Sun Pharma), Dr Swati Piramal (Vice-Chairperson of Piramal) among others.

TSIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director E V Narasimha Reddy and Life Sciences and Pharma Director and BioAsia CEO Shakthi Nagappan were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.