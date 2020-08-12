Biocon distributes ration kits to needy in TS, AP, Karnataka

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Joining hands with Akshaya Patra Foundation to help citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic, Biocon has distributed dry ration kits to underprivileged strata of society across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Biocon Foundation, Mission Director, Pratima Rao said, “We have been associated with Akshaya Patra Foundation for some time now. Initially our primary agenda was to augment the supply of nutritious meals to schools and anganwadi centres in Karnataka and Telangana.

However, at a time when the country was battling a pandemic, the association was extended to reach relief efforts to underprivileged sections of society across several locations.”

Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation said, “We are deeply touched with the support we have received from Biocon Foundation during these unprecedented times. We appreciate Biocon for coming forward to collaborate with us in eliminating hunger from the society.”

Akshaya Patra and associate foundations have served about 72 million meals to underprivileged sections of the society over the last four months, the press release added.

