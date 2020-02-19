Biocon plans Syngene manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:13 am 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Biocon will expand its research operations in Phase II, besides looking at manufacturing opportunities in Hyderabad for its subsidiary Syngene, said company CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. On Monday, Syngene opened its research centre at Genome Valley here.

“We will look at manufacturing opportunities as the Hyderabad Pharma City will be implemented here. We already have a small molecules facility for making active pharma ingredients (APIs). We are also looking for biopharma manufacturing in near future. This will be for biologics for Syngene,” Shaw told ‘Telangana Today’.

Talking about the Hyderabad life sciences and startup ecosystem, she said venture capital backing innovation was key to the city’s ecosystem. The government grants could be only seed capital and provide the initial risk capital.

Growth strategies

When asked if the company is looking for acquisitions, she said, “Biocon looks at acquisitions for capabilities. And those will not be large acquisitions. They will be small, specialised acquisitions that bring some skills to the company. Like we acquired Strand Genomics, the bioinformatics business, to bring new skills to Syngene. Similarly, if there are some specialised capabilities in certain areas where we don’t have the specialised skills, we will look at them.”

On the digital outlook of Biocon, she said, the company was already on a digital journey and looking to build on and leverage it in a big way. Biocon was actively engaged with startups both in India and overseas. Indian startups were not pursuing big ideas while that of overseas were doing so. Unless the Indian startups don’t work on big ideas, companies like Biocon cannot work with them. The company continues to work with select Indian startups that were showing a promise, she said.

