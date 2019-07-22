Biogas plant inaugurated at NIT Warangal

By | Published: 6:24 pm 6:31 pm

Warangal Urban: As a part of its environmental management plan, a clean energy biogas plant that will use solid organic waste generated from different sources within the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, was inaugurated in the NIT campus on Monday. The plant was inaugurated by NIT Director Prof N V Ramana Rao.

The plant will digest 150 kg of food waste using bio-methanation technology to produce biogas and bio-manure. NIT had previously installed a rooftop solar power system as part of turning NIT into an eco-friendly campus.

The biogas obtained from the new plant will be piped to hostel kitchen while the slurry left behind after gas production is to be used as manure for plants in the campus.

The plant will also enable researchers to collect samples from different depths of the biogas reactor for studies into sustainable organic waste management. NIT also has plans to set up composting of plant material from the campus and use the left overs from the biogas manufacturing process for increasing composting efficiency.