Biogas plants at Telangana welfare schools soon

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Nearly 20 Backward Classes, Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Schools in the State will soon be using biogas generated on the respective school premises to cook food for their students.

As part of an initiative being taken up in association with Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST), the by-product generated from these kitchen-waste-operated biogas plants will be used as fertilizers in the schools’ gardens.

Estimates have suggested that each of these schools every day generate nearly 75 kg of green waste which includes cut vegetables, food that is not consumed and others apart what goes stale. For many school managements, the disposal of this waste has turned into a challenge.

To address these issues, the TSCOST is setting up the biogas plants. Each plant costs about Rs 8 lakh and of these, Rs 4 lakh is sponsored by the Centre while the rest is borne by the respective schools or institutions, said TSCOST Member Secretary Ravi Kumar Puli.

With 75 kg of kitchen waste a day, the plants are expected to generate over two cylinders of 14-kg capacity a day. The plants, in turn, could help school managements save nearly Rs 30,000 as they can cultivate fresh vegetables using the bye-products, save on fuel and food etc, he said.

Already, such plants have been installed at National Institute of Rural Development, Hyderabad, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and CCMB, Hyderabad, said TCOST Project Officer M Nagesh.

The idea is to provide and promote clean and green energy solutions, besides giving a push to organic waste management at the household, community and institutional level, he said.

These plants adopt anaerobic digestion method and involve patented bacteria for decomposition process. They also avoid the use of cow dung on a daily basis and is used only once during plant activation. And it generates combustible gas as an output and bio-fertilizer slurry as a by-product.

This model includes digester, gas collector, pressure booster and stoves and apart from being eco-friendly and energy efficient, also the fulfils the needs of reduce, reuse and recycle concept. The plants are likely to be installed in a couple of months at the identified schools, the officials added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .