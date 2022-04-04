Biological E Limited to get mRNA tech from WHO

Hyderabad: Vaccine maker Biological E Limited (BE) announced that it has been selected as a recipient of mRNA technology from the World Health Organisation (WHO) technology transfer hub.

After examining a number of proposals from India, the World Health Organisation’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Product Development (ACPDV) selected Biological E Limited as a recipient of mRNA technology from the WHO technology transfer hub.

WHO and their partners will work with the Indian government and BE to develop a roadmap and put in place the necessary training and support for BE to start producing mRNA vaccines as soon as possible.

Primarily set up to address the Covid-19 emergency, the WHO mRNA technology transfer hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other products as well, including treatments, and target other priorities.

mRNA vaccines use a messenger RNA created in a laboratory to teach the human cells how to produce a protein that in turn initiates an immune response inside the body against a particular disease. The immune response will fight the actual virus as it gets into the body. At present, India has no COVID-19 vaccine made on mRNA platform, said a company release.

“We are excited about this milestone in our efforts to produce affordable vaccines for the world. BE has been investing in mRNA technologies since last year. This partnership with WHO will enhance our ability to develop next generation mRNA vaccines that could be more suitable globally and expand the reach of vaccines availability worldwide,’’ said Mahima Datla, BE Managing Director.

