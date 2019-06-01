Biometric system introduced in hospitals in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Mancherial: Biometric system was introduced for recording attendance of employees and doctors in State-run Hospitals on Saturday. According to authorities of Medical and Health department, the modern method of registering attendance was installed in 17 community health centres, four urban primary centres, district headquarters hospital, office of district deputy medical and health officer and the office of the district medical and health officer.

DMHO Dr A Bheeshma formally inaugurated the system in district headquarters hospital. He told employees to record their attendance on the device without giving a miss. He cautioned that action would be taken against those who skip duties without taking prior permission. He said that the steps were being taken for improving services at the government-run hospitals.

The officials believe that the new system will check unauthorised absence of employees belonging to the department and better medical services at the hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.