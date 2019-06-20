Biovet to invest Rs 200 cr in Karnataka unit

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: To eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in animals, Biovet, founded by Dr Krishna Ella, has embarked on a major expansion plan to create world’s largest FMD vaccine facilities in Malur, Karnataka.

The biggest benefactor of Biovet plan to increase its vaccine delivery, multiple animal vaccines testing and challenge studies in Malur are small farmers, whose livelihood depends on cattle, and dairy farming, when agriculture farming becomes difficult for them.

Revealing the details Dr Ella, founder and promoter of Biovet said: “Expansion of our FMD vaccine facilities to deliver additional 200 million doses is an important step to increase our contribution to meet the shortage of this vaccine in the country. Cconstruction of a new state-of-art Brucella Vaccine Production facility at the Malur site is underway to produce 100 million doses of Brucella vaccine per year.”

“Our plant is the first BSL-3PlusAg production facility established in Asia and second the world,” Dr Panduranga Rao, VP of Biovet said.

“Our independent production lines for three separate serotype FMD viruses, on completion will be the first of its kind in the world. Further, the new facility for Brucella Vaccines will place Biovet, as the world’s largest manufacturer of this vaccine.” Rao added.

According to estimates, India’s Foot and Mouth Disease control programme requires 1,000 million doses each year, whereas the current production capacity manufactured in the country is around 500 million doses. There is an unmet need for 500 million doses, and Biovet aims to fulfill this gap through the planned expansion.

Biovet already has license to produce Hemorrhagic Septicaemia vaccine for cattle and buffaloes and Enterotoxaemia vaccine for sheep and goats; and Black quarter vaccine for cattle and buffaloes

Established in the year 2006, Biovet is the First Biosafety Lever 3-PlusAg [BSL-3PlusAg] veterinary vaccine research, development, animal vaccine challenge studies facility in India and 2nd in the world, producing vaccines to control and eradicate highly pathogenic viral and bacterial diseases. It is also, the first company to develop and market Johne’s disease vaccine in India, and the second company in the world to do so.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter