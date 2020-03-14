Bird tangled in discarded net freed in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Sangareddy: Despite conducting two clean-up drives at Osman Sagar to remove heaps of discarded fishing nets from the lake bed, birders from Hyderabad have been coming across instances of birds getting stuck in the fishing nets.

The birders, who make regular visits to the lake, spotted a Black Shouldered Kite, a bird of prey, whose beak was entangled in a fishing net on Saturday.

According to seasoned birder Gopala Krishna Iyer, birders Manoj, Gokul and Krishna had been on a birding trip to the lake on Saturday morning. They saw a Black Shouldered Kite struggling to take off from the ground.

The bird had entangled its beak in a discarded net. Though normally, the bird of prey manages to remove the fishing net with its beak, the unlucky avian’s beak was stuck in the net.

Luckily, the birders’ team reached the spot in time and helped the bird take off. “Had it been late by a few hours, the bird’s survival could have been difficult under the scorching sun,” Iyer said.

During the last two Sundays, birders led by Hyderabad Birding Pals and Animal Conservation Society removed a huge quantity of discarded fishing nets from the lake bed. Over 100 birders took part in the drive carried out on March 1 and 8. They said that it pains to see the birds struggle with the abandoned nets even after their efforts. “There was a serious need for government to put in effort to sensitise fishermen on this front,” they said.

