Bird Walk festival in Asifabad receives Overwhelming response

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Shobha inaugurated the two-day bird walk festival and interacted with wildlife photographers at Yellur village in Penchikalapet mandal on Saturday. Around 130 bird watchers, wildlife photographers and nature lovers attended the walk.

Shobha expressed happiness over the turnout of the event and was appreciating enthusiastic bird watchers, wildlife photographers and nature lovers who came from Hyderabad other far off places for participating in the bird walk. She assured to hold the similar event soon, considering the response to the initiative. She was all praise for authorities of Forest department for protecting and monitoring of wildlife in district.

The head of forest department earlier visited a photo-exhibition of various bird species arranged by forest departments on the bund of the tank.

She consoled kin of two FBOs who drowned in Pranahita recently, in Kaghaznagar and handed over monetary aid of Rs 1 lakh to each family. She assured to extend all support from the department to the family members of the officials who met watery grave when crossing Pranahita at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra on December 2.

Overwhelming response

District Forest Officer L Ranjeet Nayak said that bird watchers, wildlife photographers and nature lovers from Hyderabad and various parts of Telangana visited several spots and irrigation tanks where a wide-range of avian community inhabit in different parts of the district. He added that the event evoked an overwhelming response.

Adilabad Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar, Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, Forest Range Officers S Venugopal, Purnima, field biologist M Ravikanth, Forest Section officers and Forest Beat Officers working in Kaghaznagar division were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter