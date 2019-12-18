Bird Walk helps find new species in KB Asifabad

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:49 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The two day-long Bird Walk Festival is helping forest department in understanding the rich avian community inhabiting in this region. In yet another discovery, Red Crested Pochard, a rare duck species was spotted by Sriram of Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) in an irrigation tank near Parigaon village in Sirpur (T) mandal, cheering the authorities of forest department who organised the event for the first time on December 14 and 15.

“A flock of around 100 to 150 birds were found in the tank. This rare birds might have migrated from Maharashtra. They are recorded in northern part of India and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. We are mulling to convert the tank into a birding spot as requested by wildlife photographers and bird watchers,” District Forest Officer Laxman Ranjeet Nayak told Telangana Today.

Forest department authorities said few more birds belonging to Eastern ghats and other parts were spotted in Gundala forests of Tiryani mandal. “The bird walk is bringing out the potential of the district. We will analyse the discoveries and enumerate the bird species found during the event,” an official informed.

Already, the participants have spotted exotic and rare birds dwelling in the wild of the region. YRK Prasad of Deccan Birders discovered Eurasian wryneck, a rare bird at an irrigation tank near Yelluru in Penchikalpet mandal. Ragha Sravan, a Hyderabad’s PhD Scholar found Bluethroat in the forests of Bejjur for the first time. Srinivas belonging to HBP captured image of Eurasian Sparrow hawk in this wild.

Around 130 enthusiastic wildlife photographers from various parts of Telangana and neighboring Maharashtra, members of Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) and Deccan Birds, nature lovers, students of Forest College and Research Institute-Mulugu in Siddipet district participated in the walk. The event was hosted by department of Forest for the first time to expose the birders and nature lovers to resources and richness of the avian community dwelling the wild of the district.

