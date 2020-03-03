Birders raise pitch for ‘Cheruvu Pragathi’

By | Published: 12:19 am 11:38 pm

Sanagreddy: After collecting truckloads of fishing nets from Osman Sagar Lake, birders and wildlife conservationists say there is a serious need to dedicate a day for “Cheruvu Pragathi” during Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes to clean up lakes across the State by removing discarded nets, plastic and other waste to save birds.

Members of Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) and Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) led a clean-up drive and removed a truckload of discarded fishing nets from Osman Sagar, which is home to a variety of resident and migrant birds. The members, who rescued a number of birds stuck in fishing nets in the past at various lakes across the State, had also conducted a similar drive at Ameenpur lake in the past.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today‘, AWCS founder Pradeep Nair said birds were getting trapped in discarded nets while searching for food. They get either injured or killed. Though birders and environmentalists were conducting such drives locally at isolated places, the effort was not enough to make the lakes free from fishing nets and waste.

Seasoned birder Sriram Reddy said they could remove a truckload of fishing nets by just covering 5 per cent of Osman Sagar Lake which explains the gravity of threat the nets pose to birds. Requesting the State government to launch “Cheruvu Pragathi” programme across Telangana, Reddy said such a drive by involving fishermen, bio-diversity clubs, farmers, local students and villagers would also help them spread awareness among people on the importance of keeping lakes clean.

HBP founder member Phani Krishna Raavi has observed that summer was the right time to carry out such drives. Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s effort to restore over 46,000 minor irrigation lakes under Mission Kakatiya, the wildlife conservationists have appealed him to launch “Cheruvu Pragathi” to help birds and other species living in the water.

As the government had already launched Pattana Pragathi and Palle Pragathi, wildlife enthusiasts have urged the government to mark a day exclusively for lakes. They have further observed that fishermen must be sensitised on the importance of discarding fishing nets in a proper way, and locals must be educated on keeping lakes free from plastic and other waste, which would have a long impression.

