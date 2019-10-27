A bird’s eye view of greenery

By | Published: 12:32 am 11:47 pm

Imagine large tracts of grasslands on the foothills of undulating hills and a picturesque site perched atop the rolling slopes. That is what Octopus Viewpoint does in offering breath-taking visit where the river underneath hills elevates the experience to another level. The Octopus Viewpoint, located close to the Domalapenta Forest check post in Nagarkurnool district, offers spectacular view of the lush green vegetation and the backwaters of Krishna River (Srisailam dam). Scores of tourists sign up for a safari conducted by the reserve which starts from Farhabad crossroads.

Though there is not much to see here, once you get off the vehicle and take a look around, the gorgeous surroundings will take you to another world as the beauty of this place lies in its simplicity. The Krishna river water which is spread between the hillocks looks like an Octopus in appearance. The view point offers a bird’s eye view of the Krishna River and the adjoining forests which are flush with deep gorges and valleys.

A few years ago, the State government has unveiled this tourist spot in Amrabad Tiger Reserve and thrown open to public as Octopus View Point. This strategic location of this point was bound to attract more visitors and nature lovers as arrangements, including benches, pagoda and designated parking space, were made for visitors. A hut was also constructed at an elevated spot near the viewpoint, for visitors to sit and relax.

Nearby places to visit

The Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is around 30 km from Octopus Viewpoint which is spread over Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar. Srisailam’s temples and reservoirs are the major attraction for thousands of tourists and pilgrims visiting the holy town.

The reserve is known for its scenic beauty. Situated in the deciduous Nallamala forests, the mystifying landscape of the lofty hills and echoing valleys, exciting winding roads, perennial rivers, is this most charismatic world of the wild cats.

It is a true wild paradise. The Krishna makes its way through Maharashtra and Karnataka and flows across Nallamala tiger reserve. The best time to visit the Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is from the months of October to June.

How to reach:

It is located in the dense Nallamalla Forest (Amrabad Tiger Reserve) in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana State. The entrance gate is located on Mannanur – Srisailam highway road and it is about 6 km before Domalapenta Forest check post.

The site is well connected by rail and road. Octopus Viewpoint is approximately 200 km from Hyderabad and 35 km from Srisailam. TSRTC will run buses from Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool and Achampet up to Srisailam and visitors have to get down at Domalapenta Forest check post.

From Domalapenta check post, the visitors have to reach Octopus Viewpoint entrance gate by own vehicle or private vehicle. However, it is advisable to take your own car or hire a private vehicle to avoid inconvenience to your trip.

The timing of the viewpoint is from 8:30 am to 6 pm with an entry ticket of Rs 10 per person. Tourists can enjoy tasty food at hotels located near Mannanur forest check post. However, visitors are advised to carry food with them while Mannanur forest guesthouses are ideal destination for accommodation.

What do visitors say?

I spent some time at Octopus Viewpoint and it has a mesmerising view of River Krishna. You will find the place Srisailam dam which is worth a visit. Visitors must purchase the entry tickets to gain access to this viewpoint and nature lovers can spend time here amid calm and peaceful environment.

N Manaswini, Hyderabad

It is a good place to spend around the forest and get to know more about the beauty of the nature. It is also a fantastic place for nature lovers and those who love quiet and serene place, away from urban chaos. Whenever you get a chance to visit Srisailam, don’t give it a miss, as the experience would stay with you for a long time.

C Pravalika, Karimnagar

Excellent place to visit this winter as the location would be excellent when it combines with mist. A visit to this place helps to get relief from chaos in our daily routine and offers much-needed refreshment.

V Archana Kumari, Warangal

Know your distance:

Place (From) Distance

Hyderabad 200 km

Warangal 320 km

Karimnagar 350 km

Medak 300 km

Nizamabad 380 km

Khammam 280 km

Nalgonda 250 km

Adilabad 510 km

