Bird’s eye view of Indian landscapes

By | Naman Vakharia | Published: 8:42 pm

“Art is pure vision and the own illusion of the artist,” says Sayyad Shaiek who is in the city displaying his solo exhibit in Art Perspectives 2 at Rainbow Art Gallery. His current exhibition revolves around the panoramas of Indian villages and cities. There more than a 100 paintings across paper, charcoal, watercolours and lithography. Sayyad says,”The inspiration for my artwork comes from vivid memories of childhood. The work reflects the transformation I observed from my early days in the village and my adult life in the hustle of the city.”

Many of his works at the exhibit are inspired by his experiences while travelling across India. He adds, “The development of factories and cities and the shock effects of urbanisation helped in sculpting my vision for a mystic artwork, which showcases the inner emotions of the land, the building and the people.”Sayyad holds a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Hyderabad and has presented his work around the country and internationally as well. One of his well-known solo exhibit ‘Landscapes of India’ at Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey.

The artwork from the current showcase is primarily done from an ‘aerial angle’ and depicting the grandeur of beauty from a birds-eye view. Explaining this, he adds, “My professor asked me to visit and paint the Kailasagiri Hill and after the hike, I realised the inner peace and harmony in the serendipity of heights and mountains.” He believes this ethereal illustration describes his journey and artistic style. The painting is his direct vision from the mind onto the paper using colours. One can truly understand the dynamic and evolving nature of our surrounding after gazing at Sayyad’s work. His work is on display till January 2, 2020 at the Rainbow Art Gallery.

