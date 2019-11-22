Birthday bash brings more trouble for rowdy-sheeter in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Karimnagar: Birthday celebrations seem to have brought more trouble to a rowdy-sheeter with the police taking a serious view of his activities. Since he has been allegedly involved in financial and land settlements besides other illegal activities, the police asked his victims to lodge a complaint with them.

Boinpalli Lavan Kumar, who was allegedly involved in several criminal activities, once again came to limelight with his birthday celebrations on Tuesday night. As part of the celebrations, Lavan Kumar, along with about 150 to 200 youths, came onto the streets after midnight and created nuisance in Ramnagar locality.

Besides bursting crackers, youths danced by holding swords creating panic among the locals. Shocked at the incident, locals alerted the police. After coming to know about the incident, Town-II police rushed the spot and took some youths into custody. The police also registered cases against Lavan, Kishan, Sharath Varma and others.

To check the illegal activities of Lavan, the police began gathering information about his activities. Commission of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, in a statement on Friday, asked the victims of Lavan Kumar to approach the police. Police sources said the son of a retired Sub-inspector, Lavan Kumar involved in illegal activities in Karimnagar as well as other areas.

He is said to have involved in various illegal activities with the support of a political leader from Husnabad settled in Karimnagar. He is also said to have the support of a former MP.

