Birthday girl Kriti Sanon gets a cute wish from sister Nupur

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned a year older on Monday, has received a cute birthday wish from younger sister Nupur.
Nupur posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which Kriti is plants a kiss on her younger sister’s cheek.
“Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in life…the nicest things! You are the most beautiful soul I know,” Nupur captioned the clip.
Actor Varun Dhawan too wished Kriti on Instagram. He called his “Dilwale” co-star “amazing”.
Director Mukesh Chhabra, who shares a close bond with Kriti, showered the latter with a lot of love.
“Happy birthday beta. You are the most amazing, beautiful and strongest person. You are so special in my life. You have no idea what you mean to me. I love you,” Mukesh wrote.
On screen, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother in “Mimi”. She also shares screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”.
Happy birthday LOVE/LIFE @kritisanon We were never really taught to be one. A Team! But we’ve been one always. We somehow held each other’s hand a lot more stronger. Each time…Just🤝♥️ If there’s one woman I absolutely adore…it’s you. And I have my reasons beyond the sisterly bias!! 😀 I haven’t seen you change Krits! Just seen you evolve into a better person but I haven’t seen you change one bit in terms of your human side, emotions , values, morals , thought process and so much more…and it has been absolutely beautiful to be a part of this loving journey …watching you grow but still seeing the same innocence, same little kriti (our doll) 🙂 I love you more than anyone in this world. More than that…I respect you. :”) You have the most beautiful,purest heart Krits. You’ve always been the ‘right’ one. On your special day…all I want is happiness for you. Praying for you to get back all the love and care you’ve only and only given to this world and so much more!! You deserve the best in everything. ♥️😇🤗