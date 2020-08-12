Birthday girl Sara Ali Khan pens special note for mom

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Mumbai: On turning 25, actress Sara Ali Khan has penned a special message for her mother Amrita Singh.

The actress shared a couple of throwback pictures of Amrita on Instagram, which reflects her love for dogs.

“Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy… Love you Maa,” Sara wrote with the pictures.



The first image shows Amrita having a quiet moment with a dog, and the second one shows her playing with two dogs on her bed.

Sara turned a year older on Wednesday, and she had a low-key celebration with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in Goa. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a couple of pictures and videos from her birthday celebrations.

In the videos, we see Sara posing with balloons. She also shared a picture of her birthday cakes, one of which seems arranged by her brother as it read: “Happy birthday, Appa Jaan”.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film “Coolie No. 1”.