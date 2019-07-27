Amazon-obsessed woman gets special birthday cake

By | Published: 3:45 pm

Leaving behind cliche cakes shaped like Louis Vuitton bags, high heels and Tiffany boxes, a witty husband surprised his wife with a custom cake shaped like an Amazon package.For her 39th birthday, photographer Emily McGuire blew candles on the Amazon delivery-shaped cake with true-to-life edible details such as a personalised shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape.

“As soon as I saw the cake, I was like, ‘He gets me’. I felt so understood!” the report quoted the photographer from North Carolina as saying. McGuire’s love for the world’s largest online retailer runs deep and she clicks the “Add to Cart” button at least three times a week, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn, which made the cake, is enjoying a taste of viral fame. After the Amazon package cake was shared on Facebook, it quickly racked up more than 26,000 likes and 19,000 shares, the report added.