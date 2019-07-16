Biryani was Hyderabad cricket fans favourite during World Cup

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: Be it for any occasion, the love for biryani among food connoisseurs in Hyderabad never diminishes.

During the ICC Cricket World Cup, according to the data analysis by online food platform Uber Eats, biryani ended up being the most ordered food by cricket fans of Hyderabad.

Biryani was also the most ordered dish on the day of the cricket matches and was also the most ordered dish for the entire Cricket World Cup season. On match days during the World Cup, biryani was closely followed by pizza, burgers, chicken and puffs.

During the entire cricket season, people in Hyderabad preferred Biryani followed by dosa and roti. When it came to deserts and beverages, ice creams, pastry, cake, laddu and gulab jamun were top in the list.

On the day of the India-Pakistan cricket match, according to Uber Eats, its customers across the country chose burgers and pizza as their most favourite dish.

