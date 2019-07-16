BIS Hyderabad grants licenses to two different industries for the first time in India

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Hyderabad Branch granted licenses to two different industries for their products for the first time in India – Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag for Use in Cement, Mortar and Concrete according to Indian Standard IS 16714:2018 and Bed Mattress according to Indian Standard IS 13489:2000.

Ultratech Cement Limited, Tadipatri obtained the licence for its product “Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag for Use in Cement, Mortar and Concrete according to Indian Standard IS 16714:2018”. It enhances the resistance to chloride, alkali and sulphates. Its usage leads to reduction in amount of cement used, emission of greenhouse gases (CO2) (upto 40%) and conserving non-renewable resources like limestone and fossil fuels. Its usage in

Cement Industries reduces the cost of production and hence reduces the final price of cement for end consumers.

Victory Mattresses Private Limited, Hyderabad got the licence for “Bed Mattress according to Indian Standard IS 13489:2000”. While the consumer choices are defined by brands currently, this certification will guarantee the quality of mattresses irrespective of brand.

BIS conducted a program to award All India First Licensee at their Hyderabad Branch Office in Moula Ali. The occasion was graced by Director General of BIS, Surina Rajan and R K Bajaj, Deputy Director General (Standardization). The licenses were handed over by DG BIS, said a press release.