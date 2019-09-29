Bite into these gloriously fluffy banana pancakes

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Banana pancakes is a recipe which can be prepared instantly with minimal ingredients and lesser effort. It is a dish which uses flour batter and bananas as primary ingredients, and the good thing about this is you can add ingredients which you love the most.

If you don’t like the flavour of whole wheat flour, you can replace it with oats. If you love sweet and want little toppings of international flavours, you can add them along with bananas and can also use syrups like pancake syrup, maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream, honey, melted butter, chocolate sauce and many more.

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour or soaked oats – ½ a cup

Ripe bananas – 2 (mashed)

Powdered sugar

Honey/ maple syrup/ melted butter/ whipped cream or chocolate sauce

Fruits of your choice for toppings

Baking powder 2 tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Beaten egg 1

Milk 1 cup

Vegetable oil 2 tbsp

Method:

*Take a clean medium sized bowl, start adding flour, powdered sugar, baking powder and salt and mix these items together.

*Now take another bowl, mix egg, milk ,vegetable oil, and mashed banana.

*Combine the mixture and make sure it is consistent, smooth and lump free.

*Now take a pan and heat it for 2 minutes in medium flame.

*Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle or pan.

*Decide the thickness of your pancake by spreading it over your pan

*Turn it alongside till it changes its colour to golden brown.

*Once it is done, add the toppings of your favourite fruits with little powdered sugar / honey or your favorite syrup.

*Serve it hot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter