BITS Pilani, Hyd holds 8th convocation

Hyderabad: A total of 921 students were awarded degrees during 8th convocation ceremony of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad Campus held here recently.

Of the total, 744 students received their first degrees (undergraduate), 146 got higher degrees (postgraduate) and 31 candidates were awarded PhD degrees. This apart, 15 first degrees and 87 higher degrees from the Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) for working professionals were also awarded during the event.

The first-degree students who were awarded medals for excelling in academics included Anirudh Srinivasan (Gold), V Thejas (Silver), Bhavsar Neel Hiteshbhai and Sangi Manish Rao (Bronze). This year’s distinguished alumnus award was presented to Akila Krishnakumar.

In his message, Chancellor Dr Kumar Mangalam Birla urged the graduating students to commit themselves to a life of learning.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Souvik Bhattacharyya reminded the graduating students of the huge moral and intellectual capital they possessed. He implored them to fearlessly choose the path that makes a positive impact on the lives of people.

University Distinguished Professor and Dr Kallam Anji Reddy Chair at University of Hyderabad Prof Goverdhan Mehta urged graduating students to best use of the emergent opportunities, nurture entrepreneurship and blend the knowledge streams to make their own success cocktail.

