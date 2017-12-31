BITS Pilani student foud dead at home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 pm 12:28 pm

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old B.Tech student was found dead at his house in Sun City at Gandipet with his face tied around with a plastic cover, Rajendranagar police said here on Sunday.

According to the police, the student, T Varun, was pursuing graduation at BITS Pilani.

A week ago he came home for a vacation. On Friday night his father, T Vijay Bhaskar, saw him lying dead in his room and alerted the police.

As per the preliminary investigation, the police learned that Varun was addicted to internet and he used to frequently browse video games and watch movies.

“We suspect that the boy could have been influenced by a video game and took the extreme step,” said Venkat Reddy, Sub-Inspector, Rajendranagar.

A case has been registered and the probe is going on.