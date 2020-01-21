Bizman held for attempting to sell voter ID cards in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: A businessman from the old city was arrested by the Balapur police on charges of attempting to sell voter identity cards to politicians in Jalpally Municipality.

Syed Abdul Rahman (28), who owns a Mee Seva Centre at Falaknuma and is a resident of Qazipura in Shalibanda, was caught by the police during a vehicle check at Errakunta crossroads, said Balapur Sub Inspector G Vinay.

“We were conducting vehicle check at Errakunta crossroads when we noticed Rahman getting down from an autorickshaw. On seeing us, he tried to escape from the spot. However, we managed to nab him,” Vinay said.

After frisking him, the police found voter ID cards with him. On being grilled, he said he took printouts of voter ID cards belonging to some persons of Jalpally Municipality in his Mee Seva centre without the consent of the cardholders.

The police said Rahman intended to sell the cards to politicians and added that a case under Section 420 (cheating) along with other provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against him. “We could not extract more information from Rahman as he was remanded to judicial custody immediately after his arrest,” Vinay said.

