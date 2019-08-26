Bizman held for evading GST in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Enforcement officers of the Telangana Commercial Taxes department arrested Kaushik Shakthi Baburam of Ghaziabad for evading GST to the tune of Rs 20.08 crore.

“Baburam fraudulently utilised input tax credit and was not paying taxes on his outward supplies. A detailed investigation is under process to detect any other frauds committed by him and to find out the mastermind behind the fraudery,” said V Anil Kumar, Commissioner of State Tax.

According to Kumar, Baburam floated 21 firms all over India, including four in Telangana. All the States where he obtained registration would be alerted regarding the fraudulent transactions, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those indulging in tax evasion.

Baburam was remanded to judicial custody till September 5. The investigation and entire operation was carried out by R Yedukondalu, Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement and his team under the supervision of MS Reddy, Special Commissioner (Enforcement), Telangana.