Bizman killed in accident in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A businessman died after a truck rammed into the car he was travelling in at Outer Ring Road Shamshabad early on Sunday. TVV Satyanarayana Reddy (29), a resident of KPHB colony and a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh, was returning to the city in his car after celebrating Sankranti festival at his native place.

“Around 1.15 am, while Satyanarayana, who was driving the car, was crossing the ORR Chinna Golconda stretch, a truck rammed into his car from the rear side. The man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” said Shamshabad police.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital where a post-mortem was performed and handed over body to family. A case was booked.

