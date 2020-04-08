Bizmen donate to Telangana CMRF to fight Covid-19

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Several prominent persons have contributed to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support measures taken by the State government to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the State. While a few persons handed over the cheques to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, others handed over cheques and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to Minister KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday.

The representatives of GMR Group presented the Chief Minister with a cheque of Rs 1 crore towards the CMRF. While the Karimnagar Granite Quarry Owners’ Association gave a cheque of Rs 50 lakh, Karimnagar Granite traders gave Rs 75 lakh cheque and Rs 1 crore worth medicines and medical equipment to the Chief Minister. The Marwari Granite Factories Association gave Rs 25 lakh cheque to the CMRF. Ministers Etela Rajender and Gangula Kamalakar were also present.

Meanwhile, about 25 persons including those representing different organisations donated Rs 6.8 crore to the CMRF and handed over the cheques to Minister KT Rama Rao. Wiiz Realtors LLP, NSPIRA Management Services Private Limited, and Penna Cement Industries Limited donated Rs 1 crore each to the CMRF while Gemini Edibles and Fats India Private Limited donated Rs 50 lakh for the cause. Dodla Dairy Limited, Film Nagar Cultural Centre, Vashista Constructions Private Limited, and Gayatri Granites donated Rs 25 lakh each. While Agrasen Cooperative Urban Bank gave Rs 21 lakh, Neeru’s Ensembles donated Rs 20 lakh to the CMRF. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was present.

Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Choudhary on behalf of Sujana Charitable Trust donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the pandemic. Rajesh Manghnani from Seating World furniture store donated 4,000 protective suits and 4,000 masks to the State government. He handed them over to Minister KT Rama Rao. Similarly, Ratnadeep Retails Private Limited supplied 25,510 PPE kits worth nearly Rs 1 crore to help frontline healthcare workers fighting against novel coronavirus disease.

About 39 goldsmiths from POT Market in Secunderabad area joined hands to donate Rs 7.32 lakh to the CMRF. New Club Family and Sports Club donated Rs 5 lakh, while Civil Supplies Hamali Workers Association handed over a cheque of about Rs 2 lakh to CMRF.

