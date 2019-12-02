Bizmen top drunk driving list in Cyberabad

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: In November, 41 employees from the IT sector were caught during checks against drunk driving by the Cyberabad traffic police. The police also booked cases against 41 labourers during the same drive.

The Cyberabad traffic police caught 345 persons during the checks conducted in different points under its jurisdiction during the month. Profession wise, businessmen topped the list with 45 cases, while 33 students were also booked.

Among those caught were two doctors and four government employees.

Among the police stations in the commissionerate, the highest of 92 persons were caught by the Madhapur traffic police followed with 60 by Gachibowli. The lowest number of drunk driving cases — 11 — were booked by the Shadnagar police while Shamshabad traffic police booked 15 persons. Of the 345 persons caught during the drive, 206 were in the age group of 21 to 30 years.

The Cyberabad traffic police said despite issuing advisories, educated youngsters were driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. “Many youngsters are dangerously riding two-wheelers in a drunken condition without wearing helmets and even triple riding on the highways. Such activity is regularly visible on the RGI Airport road,” the police said.

On Saturday night, the traffic police found several youngsters, who were returning from a music concert at the airport area, not possessing valid driving licences.

The Cyberabad traffic police appealed to the motorists to follow traffic rules for their own and other road users’ safety. The police also requested the parents not to encourage their children to drive vehicles if they did not have a valid driving licence or without necessary protective gear like helmets.

