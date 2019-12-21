BJP activists lodge complaint against student in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Nizamabad: BJP activists lodged a complaint against a student of Neela village of Renjal mandal for putting some photos depicting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a derogatory way on Whatsapp status. According to the Renjal SI Ravi Dosapati, a tenth class student put the pictures which according to the BJP activists were insulting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. However, the parents of student too lodged a complaint against BJP activists saying they were intentionally leveling allegations. Police inquiry is on.