BJP activists stage sit in supporting TSRTC strike at RTC crossroads

By | Published: 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the Bus Bhavan at RTC crossroads on Saturday when BJP activists staged a sit in in support of the striking employees of the TSRTC.

Traffic movement was disrupted following the protest. The police barricaded the lanes that led to the Bus Bhavan and later took the protestors in preventive custody.

Senior BJP leaders including State president K. Laxman were present.

