BJP actvists clean riverbed in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Mancherial: Activists of BJP held a walkathon from the town to Godavari and cleared garbage dumped in the riverbed, in protest against the absence of a dumpyard and graveyard in Mancherial town on Tuesday. Party’s Mancherial Assembly constituency in-charge V Raghunath Rao, district president M Malla Reddy and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao flayed the authorities of Mancherial municipality for failing to create a dumpyard leading to pollution in the river. He stated that the riverbed had become a dumpyard due to negligence of the officials to keep the town clean and sought steps to clean the riverbed.

