BJP and Congress cannot make it, even together: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao asserted on Friday that the BJP and the Congress, with their electoral fortunes fast dwindling, stand no chance to form the next government at the Centre, even by coming together.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and functionaries from Medak Parliamentary constituency at Medak, he said even if both the parties come together for any reason to form the government jointly, the numbers will not support them this time.

If the predictions based on the surveys of the major media houses are of any indication, neither NDA nor the Congress led parties would be able to make it at any cost. He said people had lost faith in the NDA. They realised that Modi had nothing to deliver except for his rhetoric.

So far as Telangana State is concerned, the fight in the parliamentary polls is rather within the Lok Sabha constituency units of the party. He challenged the TRS leadership of Medak Parliamentary constituency to prove itself by getting more majority than the Karimnagar LS unit of the party.

He said his challenge was not aimed not only at Harish Rao, but also the Chief Minister representing Gajwel assembly constituency that is part of Medak LS seat. He exuded confidence that the Karimnagar unit of the party would manage to get at least two votes more as majority compared to Medak.

K T Rama Rao said that the party would win all the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State while MIM will retain Hyderabad. Telangana would be able to decide who should hoist the tricolor from the red fort in new Delhi.

He wanted the party leaders from the seven assembly segments of Medak LS seat to strive to ensure a big victory margin of seven lakh. He pointed out that the flagship programmes of the TRS government- such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagirath have drawn a blank in terms of monetary support from the Centre.

Though the NITI Aayog recommended an assistance of Rs 19000 crore from the Centre for Mission Bhagiratha and another Rs 5000 crore for Mission Kakatiya, the centre had not paid any money so far.

Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao said that every assembly constituency should give a majority of not less than one lakh.