BJP attempts to scuttle implementation of Telangana welfare schemes

Hyderabad: The BJP, all but wiped out in Telangana State following a series of poll debacles, has begun concocting stories about the well-received and hugely popular welfare schemes launched by the State government to keep itself in the news.

Nizamabad MP D Aravind made futile attempts in Parliament on Wednesday to taint the Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes as tools for rampant Aadhar fraud that was, however, quickly shot down by the BJP government at the Centre.

Aravind posed a question in Lok Sabha seeking the Centre’s reply on alleged ‘rampant Aadhar fraud’ in the implementation of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in Telangana State.

In a series of questions, Aravind sought to know whether the Central government took note of ‘rampant Aadhar fraud’ in Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak welfare schemes introduced by the State government and if any investigation was initiated by the Centre in this regard. He also wanted the Centre to explain measures taken to stop ‘such misuse of Aadhar data.’

While the Centre dismissed any such Aadhaar fraud in the State, Union Minister for IT and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad categorically ruled out Aadhaar data theft due to presence of a multi-layer robust security system which was constantly upgraded to maintain highest level of data security and integrity. “UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) data is fully secured and encrypted at all times,” he declared.

TRS MPs, however, took serious note of Aravind’s attempts to defame the State government’s welfare schemes and create hurdles in their implementation. TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced the schemes to ensure that poor families perform the wedding of their daughters with all customs. He pointed out that the State government linked these schemes to Aadhar to avoid irregularities in their implementation.

“The intention of the BJP MP appears to be to raise doubts over the implementation of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, create hurdles and misuse the BJP’s position at the Centre to stop their implementation. Rather than convincing the Centre to release additional funds for implementing various irrigation projects or other schemes, Aravind is trying to prevent their implementation,” Nageshwara Rao told media-persons in New Delhi.

He suggested that Aravind take up issues pertaining to irregularities in implementation of the schemes with the officials concerned as the scheme was being implemented by the State government.

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said the State had a robust security system against data theft at various levels and integration of Aadhar was, in fact, to prevent any corruption in implementation of the schemes. “It is wrong on the part of Aravind to make such attempts which will get a fitting reply from TRS in future,” he added.

TRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Banda Prakash, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Koth Prabhakar Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy and others were also present.

