BJP biggest political party in the world, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:47 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged biggest political party in the world with a membership of well-over 12 crore, BJP Andhra Pradesh State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said here on Thursday.

Addressing a media conference at the party office, he said for long the communist party of China with eight crore members was considered the biggest party in the world but the BJP overtook it in the year 2014 with a membership of 12 crore. The nation-wide membership drive was started by the BJP on July 6 and would continue till August 11, to enroll as many as possible, he revealed. Several second rung leaders from some national parties as well as regional parties were coming forward to join the party which admitted only those with clean record and shut the door on those with criminal record, he explained.

On the Telugu Desam Party, Lakshminarayana said that its leaders as well as party workers had lost faith in Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP would disappear in a few years.

On the special category status to Andhra Pradesh, he said though it was earlier promised, it could not be granted due to some reason but a special package which was even better than the SCS was sanctioned to the State. However, the TDP and YSRC were misleading the people demanding the SCS which would not be possible to achieve, he stated.

