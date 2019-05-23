BJP cadre upbeat with Sanjay’s victory

By | Published: 1:20 am 1:28 am

Karimnagar: BJP leaders and cadres were in an upbeat mood following the victory of party candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar Parliament constituency. Sanjay Kumar won the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat defeating sitting MP and TRS candidate B Vinod Kumar by a margin of 89,508 votes.

Out of 11,47,687 votes polled in the parliament elections held on April 11, Sanjay Kumar polled 4,98,276 while Vinod Kumar secured 4,08,768. TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar stood at the third place polling 1,79,258 votes.

Party cadres celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets across the constituency. A hardcore saffron party activist, Sanjay Kumar tasted victory in Parliament elections after biting dust twice in Assembly polls. A BJP official spokesperson, Sanjay Kumar contested from Karimangar Assembly segment in 2014 general elections and was defeated in the hands of TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar by a margin of 24,754 votes. He lost the battle again to Kamalakar but by a reduced margin of 14,974 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Besides his quick response on public issues, the sympathy which he gained among the public for his double defeat helped him win the Lok Sabha seat, a senior BJP leader said.

Considered as an icon of the youth in the town, Sanjay succeed in his task to manage middle-age and elderly people through their wards even if though he had no hold in rural areas of the constituency.

Despite non-cooperation from his own party leaders, he achieved the target by rallying youths and other sections behind him. No public figure or well-known leader campaigned in support of Sanjay. Moreover, BJP national president Amit Shah had also cancelled his election campaign meeting in Karimangar and returned to Delhi from Hyderabad due to various reasons.

Another BJP leader opined that it was a great achievement for Sanjay since the party has no MLA in the seven Assembly segments of Karimangar Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Kumar thanked the people of the constituency for reposing faith on him and promised to fulfill their dreams by sanction huge funds for the segment.

Karimnagar people, who had always upheld the Telangana agitation, have been betrayed by Telangana government by neglecting the development during the last five years. So, people taught a befitting lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by defeating Vinod Kumar.

Though there was central government share in all schemes introduced by the state government, Telangana government never talks about central aide.

Launching his election campaign from Karimangar, Chief Minister humiliated Hindus by saying ‘Hindu gandlu-Bondugandlu’. Enraged over the comments, every Hindu of the constituency worked for his victory, Sanjay Kumar said.

