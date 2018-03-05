BJP cancels protests against CM KCR

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: After days of going hammer and tongs at Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao over what it described as insulting language used by the Chief Minister against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State BJP on Monday took a U-turn and decided to drop its protests.

The BJP State unit’s core committee on Monday said it was “now leaving the matter to the wisdom of the Chief Minister since he clarified that he never made any unparliamentary reference to the Prime Minister.”

The BJP core committee, in a news release, said it discussed the latest political developments in the State and concluded that the Chief Minster’s comments on a third front were nothing but an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the problems plaguing them. It also said this was an attempt to cover up the ‘failure to deliver on the promised assurances’ to the people by the Chief Minister.

It also said that it was of the opinion that the TRS was worried about its fate in the 2019 elections and was now gripped with a ‘BJP phobia’.