BJP condemns Asad’s remark

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Monday took objection to the use of the word “genocide” by MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi while referring to the Delhi riots at a public meeting on Sunday.

BJP floor leader in the Legislative Council and the party’s Greater Hyderabad city president N Ramachander Rao, addressing the media here on Monday, said the MP was provoking and misleading innocent Muslims for his own selfish gains.

Taking a dig at Owaisi who asked Muslims not to show any papers to enumerators, the BJP MLC wondered why they were allowed to show the same papers to avail themselves of government benefits like ration and treatment in hospitals. “Muslims are being misled by MIM leaders to derive political mileage,” he alleged.

Stating that the people of Telangana were observing the tacit understanding between the ruling TRS and MIM, Ramachander Rao accused TRS leaders of following MIM leaders who were provoking people in the name of CAA-NRC-NPR. He cited the example of Serilingampally TRS MLA Arkepudi Gandhi who while addressing a gathering had reportedly said that the TRS government would provide protection to Muslims even from Pakistan.

The BJP MLC wanted to know from the TRS government how many two-bedroom houses were constructed and when they would be handed over to the beneficiaries before the GHMC elections.

