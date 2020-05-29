BJP condemns slash in salaries of TS government employees

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: BJP State Chief and Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday condemned the government’s decision to cut salaries of government employees for the third consecutive month in the name of Covid-induced lockdown.

In a statement here, he said that no other State in the country had resorted to such cutting down of salaries like Telangana. “The State, which was termed as the richest, has now come to a stage where it cannot even pay salaries to its employees,” he alleged, adding that the State government which was supposed to implement pay revision as on 2018 and has failed to implement it so far. “Telangana could not even emulate AP which has given 27 per cent interim relief to its employees,” he said.

The BJP chief said the government which announced one lakh fresh recruitments, had so far failed to even provide 40,000 jobs. “What happened to the extension of age of retirement to 61 years that the TRS government had promised?” he questioned.

