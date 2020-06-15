BJP condemns the pre-emptive arrests of its leaders across Telangana

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: Police have thwarted the Statewide dharna of BJP senior leaders demanding waiver of last three months electricity bills by preventing its leaders from reaching the electricity offices at district headquarters and at the Vidyuth Soudha and TSSPDCL office at Mint compound here on Monday.

State party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State general Secretary Chinta Sambamurthy, core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former party president Dr. K Laxman, were taken into custody and city president and MLC Ramachender Rao was put under restricted movement at his residence in a preemptive move during the morning hours.

In a statement, Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was taken to Abids Police Station said that the State government has resorted to looting the pockets of the middle class and the poor by imposing inflated charges. “This government is acting like a moneylender while diverting all the funds released by the centre to contain COVID,” he said. He condemned the arrests of party leaders at different places and said that the party will continue the protests until the government waives the bills. He demanded that the State must bear the whole burden of the power bills of the lockdown period.

“It’s atrocious that KCR government is trying to fleece citizens in the midst of serious health and economic crisis. BJP demands waiver of the last 3 months electricity bills, especially to the poor and middle class in Telangana,” chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said. He warned the TRS government not to use the police force to undermine the constitutional rights of the opposition parties in the state.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who was taken into custody by police at Mint Compound said that the party gave a call to protest against the abnormal power charges, even as the people are facing a lot of hardships due to corona. Strongly condemning arrests by police, he said that protests are an internal part of democracy.

