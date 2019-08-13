BJP, Congress battling it out in Telangana

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: An ongoing battle between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana is expected to get shriller in the days to come. Leaders of these two parties have been going at each other for some time now, claiming they are the real alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Of the two opposition parties, the BJP has been more aggressive in making its claims, having won an unprecedented four seats in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Though the party’s strength came down from five MLAs to one in the Assembly, this has not dampened its spirit.

BJP State president Dr K Laxman and other senior party leaders claim it will be the BJP that will come to power in the State when the next Assembly elections are held. The BJP now has a familiar refrain – Congress in Telangana is rudderless, it is plagued by desertions, and that there are no takers for the party in Telangana. “They have hung a ‘Wanted’ sign on Gandhi Bhavan but no one is going to them. Soon, they will have a ‘For sale’ sign up there,” says Laxman.

The BJP feels it is time for its act in Telangana, given the way the winds are blowing. “Our national president Amit Shah is focused on Telangana. He is going to take the party membership here next month. This shows how serious the BJP is about preparing for the next state elections,” Laxman had said at a press meet.

On its part, Congress leaders including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy have been accusing the BJP of being a proxy for TRS. According to TPCC vice-president Mallu Ravi, the BJP is targeting Congress only to prove its existence in Telangana. It lost deposit in 103 Assembly constituencies and has no presence in the MPTC, ZPTC elections, he says.

The Congress also accuses the BJP of being a TRS proxy in Telangana because the TRS supports the BJP in the Parliament. “BJP leaders are spreading rumours about us while hiding a secret deal between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister. It is time BJP stops daydreaming. It does not have leaders of its own or cadre and that is why it is admitting anyone who wants to join it,” he says.

