‘BJP conspiring to destabilise TRS govt’

Nalgonda: Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi president Gutha Sukender Reddy on Sunday said the BJP was conspiring to destabilise the TRS government by completely ignoring the State in the Union Budget.

Sukhender Reddy was addressing the media along with Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy and Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy, at his camp office here.

Taking exception to the comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sukender Reddy said the Centre had turned a deaf ear to the requests of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for national project status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The NITI Ayog, impressed by the TRS government’s flagship programmes, had also recommended to the Centre that it extend Rs 24,000 crore to the State for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. But, the Narendra Modi government did not sanction even a single rupee for the projects.

“It is unfortunate that Shah suggested people to file cases in court against the schemes of State government,” he said, adding that the Centre was working with a plan to create problems for TRS government.

The BJP was unable to digest the fact that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were witnessing significant development after reorganisation of united Andhra Pradesh, he added.

“Shah says the BJP has no friendship with TRS. Chief Minister Rao has maintained relations with the Modi government as one should be between State government and the Centre. TRS is a secular party, while the BJP government’s doings are against the spirit of secularism,” he said.

He criticised the BJP leader for trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims to gain political mileage. The plan of the BJP to come to power in Telangana State would remain a dream forever.

The BJP leaders were over zealous after winning three MP seats in the State, but the party should keep in mind that BJP won only eight ZPTCs out of 500 ZPTCS in the State, Sukhender Reddy said.

Stating that time would teach a lesson to the BJP, he said people of Telangana must help the TRS government for continuation of development projects.

