BJP daydreaming of coming to power in Telangana: Chada

By | Published: 9:22 pm 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the BJP State leaderships’ assertion that it would win the Assembly elections in 2023 was nothing but daydreaming about coming to power in Telangana State. “It will never materialise,” he said.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Venkat Reddy said, with a view to capture power, the BJP leadership was encouraging political defections in the State.

The BJP government at the Centre has done nothing for the newly formed Telangana State and had even failed to take steps to implement promises made for Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act, the Communist leader said, adding that the Central government had given permission for Kazipet coach factory but did not allocate funds for it in the budget. Permission has not been given for Bayyaram steel factory so far and the Union government doesn’t utter a word about setting up a tribal university,” he assailed.

Coming down heavily on the Union government, Venkat Reddy said abrogation of Article 370 was a violation of the Constitution, as was triple talak and amendments to RTI Act. “The BJP government is trying to create disputes between public and regions for its own political gains,” he alleged.

On the State government, the CPI leader found fault with the TRS government for remaining silent on private hospitals refusing to accept patients under the Aarogyasri health scheme. He demanded the government clear pending dues to the private hospitals to ensure there is no hindrances to health services to the people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter