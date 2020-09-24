BJP delivers little on its promises: Harish Rao

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday described BJP as ‘Bahut Bolneka Party’, and pointed out that the BJP-led Union government talks more and did a little for the people.

“The Union government has to pay Rs 10,000 crore under GST, IGST and 14th Finance Commission funding. However, the Union Finance Minister did not sanction the funds though we are in serious need of the funds now,” he said, adding that the TRS government, on the other hand, speaks less and works more.

Addressing the people after distributing pattadar passbooks at Raipole in the district, the Minister said the Union government was trying to push the farm sector into crisis by installing electricity meters in agriculture pump sets. While the Telangana government has been implementing schemes such as free electricity supply to the agriculture sector, giving Rs 10,000 as assistance under Rythu Bandhu, and many others, the BJP has only been coming up with several anti-farmers policies, he said.

The Minister participated in various programmes in Dubbak Assembly constituency through the day. MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, V Roja Sharma and others were present.

