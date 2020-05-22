BJP demands action against AIMIM MLA

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders staged a dharna in front of the Chaderghat police station on Thursday demanding action against the AIMIM’s Malakpet legislator Mohammed Ahmed Balala for his alleged defamatory comments against the daughter of former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman.

The legislator had allegedly made some comments against a delegation of BJP leaders a fortnight ago who had come to Chaderghat to meet a sexual assault victim.

A person, allegedly an MIM party worker, had sexually assaulted a minor girl on May 8. It was while the MLA was standing in front of the Chaderghat police station that the BJP leaders too visited the place. In a video reportedly shot at the time, the legislator is seen making comments against the BJP leaders, including Laxman’s daughter who was also present there.

The video went viral and since then, the BJP leaders have been demanding the police to book a case against Balala.

