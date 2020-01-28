BJP demands cancellation of Tukkuguda Municipal chairman election

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president Dr K Laxman on Tuesday demanded scrapping of the Tukkuguda municipal chairman’s election alleging that the State government had misused its power to install its Chairman even though the party did not have majority in the council.

He said the party would take the issue to the notice of President Ramnath Kovind and formally lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India.

“Of the 15 seats in Tukkuguda, the BJP won 9 while the TRS won only 5 seats. They (TRS) brought a Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao from AP and won the election. If BJP can import MPs from other States, then no one in the world can stop us from winning all corporations and municipalities in the State,” Laxman said addressing the media here. He said, BJP, however, will never stoop to that level.

‘Will gain strength in GHMC elections’

He said that the municipal elections had once again proved that the BJP was the only viable alternative to the TRS in the State. “For the first time in Telangana, we have our foot print in 17 per cent of the municipalities. We have won in places where we do not even have an MLA, showing that people are with us,” he said, adding that the BJP would gain further strength in GHMC elections.

“I wonder why the TRS which has been winning election after election had to resort to misuse of power and horse-trading when it had enough representation at all levels,” he said. “BJP is the only party in Telangana that faced the municipal elections without any external support like TRS,” he said, and alleged that TRS, MIM and Congress united to defeat the saffron party. “But, we succeeded in projecting ourselves as the best alternative. I am sure that BJP will come to power in Telangana in the next elections,” he said.

