BJP demands CM KCR to explain why TRS opposed CAB

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Calling TRS a B team for AIMIM and Congress in the State, K Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Telangana wanted to know why TRS decided to vote against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Loksabha.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday he called upon the majority community in Telangana State to see through Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s mask of appeasement politics. “KCR who claims himself as a ‘Bigger Hindu’ than anyone else in the State, has opposed and tried blocking a bill which will save lakhs of Hindus suffering religious persecution and violence in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” he said.

The ruling TRS is trying to block Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha too, he said. Calling the bill historic, he said that the Bill would provide life line for lakhs of Hindu refugees and can save their families from forced religious conversion, violence and oppression and grants them Citizenship protection in India.

“In fact, BJP believes, KCR has no sincerity to neither his own religion, nor to any others, his agenda is solely electoral appeasement, ” he noted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .