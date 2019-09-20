BJP demands health emergency in Telangana

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiaya Janata Party has once again demanded declaration of a health emergency in the State “in the wake of unrelenting cases of fevers, including dengue, among people.” Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman also said his party will launch a movement for construction of four 1,000-bed hospitals on four sides of the city “as promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.”

“Our party will not rest until this promise by the Chief Minister, made four years ago, is fulfilled. Not even a single brick has been laid for any of these promised hospitals,” Laxman said. The hospitals were promised in Uppal-LB Nagar, Malkajgiri-Cantonment, Qutbullapur-Kukatpally and Serilingampally-Rajendranagar, he said.

All the Government hospitals are full with patients suffering from fever. Had the Government built these promises hospitals, the overcrowding could have been avoided and patients could have been served better. The government must also take immediate steps to ensure medicines at all hosptials and fill up the more than 3,000 vacancies of doctors and other paramedical staff, he added.

Laxman also said the government was in a denial mode with respect to widespread cases of dengue in the city and in the State. “Reports indicate that at least 50 deaths in the State have been caused by dengue fever. The government must declare a health emergency in the State and provide free treatment for patients suffering from dengue,” Laxman demanded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter