BJP demands implementation of PRC

Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former MLC B Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the government employees and teachers were getting restive with the delay in the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Addressing a news conference along with Venkat Reddy, former president of the PRTU at BJP State office, he said the employees had lost two PRCs due for them in the undivided State.

The government should implement a new PRC every five years. The last PRC should have been implemented from August 2018. Despite spiraling prices of essential commodities, increase in schools fees and rise in the cost of clothes, the employees and teachers did not get any hike.

