BJP demands investigation on Bhainsa violence by NIA

By | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana unit demanded investigation into the Bhainsa incidents by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said that the party will also write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy seeking a thorough inquiry into the attacks on a particular community with an intention to keep them away from voting in the municipal elections.

“We will not rest till the real culprits that are responsible for the attacks and arson on a particular community in Bhainsa which has a long history of communal violence. We will submit memorandums to the President of India and also to the Governor of Telangana, and we are sending video footage of the attackers to the NIA through union home ministry ” Rao said addressing media at the party office here on Friday.

He wondered why the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the DGP kept mum despite of violence in Bhainsa in which valuable property was damaged and burnt . “Why the DGP didn’t even call for a press conference to tell us who was behind these attacks,” he said. He accused the TRS government of benefitting from the polarization of votes in Bhainsa with the help of MIM.

Responding to the comment of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, that BJP was unable to field candidates in the municipal elections , Rao said that TRS is terrifying the BJP candidates and is not letting them even file nominations. “TRS has been winning election after election using the same strategy, but people will one day teach them a befitting lesson,” he said. He also blamed Congress party for not reacting to the large scale violence in Bhainsa.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter